Mr Alan Vickers Chesterfield Mr Alan William Vickers, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Born at Nether Edge, Sheffield and a lifelong local resident, Alan had been retired for three years, having previously been an electrician, track engineer and instrument technician.
His interests included stained glass work, drawing and painting, wood carving, golf, rugby, reading and music.
Alan leaves his wife Heather and brother Richard.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 30, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Heather has requested for those attending to wear bright colours, not black.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
