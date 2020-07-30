|
Mr Alan George Watts Chesterfield Lifelong resident Mr Alan George Watts has passed away at home, aged 76.
Alan worked at Dema Glass for many years.
He loved gardening and liked having a little flutter on the horses.
Alan is survived by his wife Barbara June Watts, his children Alan, Tracey, Kevin and Stephen, his eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and also his sister Kath.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 5th August at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Crowder and Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, S41 9EY Tel: 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020