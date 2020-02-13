Home

Albert Slinn Notice
Mr Albert Slinn Clay Cross Mr Albert William Slinn, of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away aged 89.
Born at Littlemoor, Ashover and a lifelong local resident, Albert was a builder's labourer and then furniture assembler at Peak Designs.
His interests included gardening and cine photography. He played in Ashover Brass Band.
Albert leaves his wife Anne, daughters Rachel and Jane, son Christopher, grandchildren Claire, Sarah and Sian, great-grandchildren Ava and Martha.
The funeral service takes place on February 18, 2020, Ashover Parish Church at 11am.
Family flowers only and donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
