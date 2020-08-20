Home

Alec Jackson

Alec Jackson
Mr Alec Jackson Walton Mr Alec Jackson of Walton passed away peacefully at home, aged 91.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Alec spent the majority of his working life in the coal industry, retiring as District Manager of National Fuel Distributors Ltd.
Alec was an enthusiastic local historian who contributed much to research, particularly in relation to local mining history. He was a keen bowler and a member at Rose Hill United Reformed Church.
Alec leaves his wife, Kathleen, and his sister, Dorothy.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August at 3.30p.m. Donations in memory of Alec should be made to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons, Funeral Directors, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA. Tel Chesterfield 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
