Mr Alexander Lang Hasland Mr Alexander Waters Lang, known as Alec and Jock, of Hasland, has passed away at Derby Royal Infirmary, aged 79.
Born in Glasgow and a resident of Hasland for 55 years, Alexander worked at Markham Works and Chesterfield Cylinders, as a crane driver, until retirement. He then did a little security work for Riber Security.
His interests included darts, dominoes, football and was passionate about Rangers Football Club.
Alexander was predeceased by his wife Lucy and leaves five sons, one daughter-in-law, three grandsons and one granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020