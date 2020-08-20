|
Mr Alexander Maclean Bolsover Mr Alexander Waterson Maclean of Avondale Road, Bolsover passed away at home, aged 82 years.
Born in Duckmanton, he was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Alexander was a miner from 1956 to 1966 then a mining rep from 1966 to 1982 and then a miner from 1982 until pit closures. He then became a market trader selling hats until 2000.
His hobbies were motor bike trialing but mainly playing the bagpipes and was a member of four different bands being pipe major for two.
Alexander leaves behind his wife Diana Maclean and his son Nigel but was predeceased by his son Adrian. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Alexander's funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 3.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020