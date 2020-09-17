|
|
|
Mr Alexander Miller Tait Hasland Mr Alexander Miller Tait of Hasland, formerly Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93 years.
Born in Edinburgh, Alex has been a local resident for 57 years.
Alex worked for Tinsley Wire Ltd, Sheffield for around 30 years, latterly at Kennings (Chesterfield) until his retirement around 25 years ago.
Alex was a keen follower of athletics and rugby and was very much a family man.
Alex was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2012. He leaves behind his children Alastair and daughter-in-law Sharon, Sheila and son-in-law Geoff and two grandchildren James and William.
Funeral Service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 24th September 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020