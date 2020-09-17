Home

Mr Alexander Miller Tait Hasland Mr Alexander Miller Tait of Hasland, formerly Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93 years.
Born in Edinburgh, Alex has been a local resident for 57 years.
Alex worked for Tinsley Wire Ltd, Sheffield for around 30 years, latterly at Kennings (Chesterfield) until his retirement around 25 years ago.
Alex was a keen follower of athletics and rugby and was very much a family man.
Alex was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2012. He leaves behind his children Alastair and daughter-in-law Sharon, Sheila and son-in-law Geoff and two grandchildren James and William.
Funeral Service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 24th September 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
