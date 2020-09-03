|
|
|
Mr Alf Matthews Brimington Mr Alf Matthews of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Born in Rugby, Warwickshire,
Alf has lived locally since 1963.
Alf worked as a Publican until his retirement in 2007. He was landlord at the Barley Mow on Saltergate, Chesterfield prior to Adrian, his son, being landlord. He also owned A&D Taxis in Chesterfield for many years prior to this.
Alf enjoyed quizzes and socialising with family and friends, watching sports including football, cricket and rugby and had a keen interest in history.
Alf was predeceased by his wife Diane Matthews who passed away in 2007. He leaves behind his son Adrian, two daughters Kary and Jane, seven grandchildren and
eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 9th September at 12.30pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020