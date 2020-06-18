|
Mr Alf Sturgess Chesterfield Mr Alf Sturgess of Chesterfield has passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 5th June 2020, aged 84 years. Born in Newbold, Alf has been a lifelong resident of the area.
Alf worked as a Credit Control Manager for Chesterfield
Co-operative until his retirement.
His hobbies included watching sport, war films and sci-fi. He was interested in WWII history and war time music but first and foremost he was a family man.
Alf leaves behind his wife
Audrey, daughters Karen and
Denise, grandchildren Shaun, Stephen and Rebecca and
great- grandchildren Lily, Ashton, Alissa and Arlo.
Service to be held on Monday 22nd June at 9.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Central England Funeralcare, 2 Market St., Staveley.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020