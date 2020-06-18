Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alf Sturgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alf Sturgess

Notice Condolences

Alf Sturgess Notice
Mr Alf Sturgess Chesterfield Mr Alf Sturgess of Chesterfield has passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 5th June 2020, aged 84 years. Born in Newbold, Alf has been a lifelong resident of the area.
Alf worked as a Credit Control Manager for Chesterfield
Co-operative until his retirement.
His hobbies included watching sport, war films and sci-fi. He was interested in WWII history and war time music but first and foremost he was a family man.
Alf leaves behind his wife
Audrey, daughters Karen and
Denise, grandchildren Shaun, Stephen and Rebecca and
great- grandchildren Lily, Ashton, Alissa and Arlo.
Service to be held on Monday 22nd June at 9.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Central England Funeralcare, 2 Market St., Staveley.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -