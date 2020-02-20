|
Mr Alfred Harrod Stonebroom Lifelong Derbyshire resident Mr Alfred Harrod of Stonebroom has passed away at Derby Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born at Morton, Derbyshire, Alfred worked at Silverhill Pit from 1972 to 1995, Kennings Car Hire then Roadchef, Tibshelf until 2007.
He liked gardening and racing pigeons.
Alfred leaves his wife Jennifer Harrod, four children,10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 19, 2020 at Stonebroom Chapel at 11.00am followed by burial at Shirland Cemetery at 11.40am.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020