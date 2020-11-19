|
Mrs Alison Kirby Brimington Mrs Alison Jill Kirby, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 59.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Alison was a catering assistant at Walton Hospital for 38 years.
Her interests included travel, seeing friends and theatre.
Alison leaves her husband David, sister Veronica, nephews Alex and Mathew, nieces Olivia, Gemma and Lauren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020