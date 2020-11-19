Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Kirby

Notice Condolences

Alison Kirby Notice
Mrs Alison Kirby Brimington Mrs Alison Jill Kirby, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 59.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Alison was a catering assistant at Walton Hospital for 38 years.
Her interests included travel, seeing friends and theatre.
Alison leaves her husband David, sister Veronica, nephews Alex and Mathew, nieces Olivia, Gemma and Lauren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -