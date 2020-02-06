|
|
|
Mr Allan Baldwin North Wingfield Mr Allan Baldwin of North Wingfield has passed away at home, aged 85.
Born in Chesterfield, Allan was a life long local resident.
He retired 22 years ago, previously working for 15 years as technical operator for Seven Trent Water.
He was interested in gardening, D.I.Y and photography. He liked watching all sports and spending time with his family.
Allan leaves his wife Janet Baldwin, sons Allan and Ian, grandaughters Jody and Kaitlyn.
The funeral service takes place on February 20, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 10.50am.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge,1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020