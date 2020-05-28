Home

Mr Allan Dowson Chesterfield Mr Allan Dowson of Station Road, North Wingfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
Born in Chesterfield, he was a local resident for 57 years.
Allan worked as a Steam Railway Fireman, then as a HGV Driver for 40 years before retiring in 2006.
His interests included Steam Railways, time with family and football.
He is survived by wife Bernice Margaret Dowson, sons Kevin and Michael, three grandsons and one grandaughter.
His funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June at 12.00PM.
Funeral Directors: J R Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield S42 5LF Tel: 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020
