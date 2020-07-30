Home

Allan Goodwin

Allan Goodwin Notice
Mr Allan Goodwin Alfreton Lifelong resident Allan Goodwin has passed away at Haddon House Care Home, Clowne, aged 79.
Allan was born in Tibshelf and worked at Calverton Pit before retiring aged 40 due to an accident at work.
He enjoyed gardening, DIY, making things out of wood and going to Marmaris, Turkey.
Allan is survived by wife wife Janet Goodwin, his son Paul Goodwin, daughters Debbie Goodwin, Amanda Goodwin and Rebecca Goodwin, and his twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The funeral service was held on Thursday 23rd July at Swanwick Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, Blackwell, Derbyshire
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020
