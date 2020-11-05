|
Mr Allen Patrick Stonebroom Mr Allen Patrick, of Stonebroom, Alfreton, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, on October 25, 2020 aged 72.
Born in Pilsley and a lifelong local resident, Allen was caretaker at Stonebroom Primary School, until his retirement.
He enjoyed listening to The Searchers and going to their concerts, walking, DIY and holidays in the UK.
Allen leaves his wife Marlene Iris Patrick, son Simon, daughter Paula, grandchildren Chloe, Evie, Sam and Joe.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 11, 2020, Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, at 1pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: S. Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbyshire (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020