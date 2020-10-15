|
Mrs Alma Robinson Stanfree Mrs Alma Joan Robinson, of Stanfree, Bolsover, has passed away at Richmond Care Home, aged 87.
A lifelong resident of Stanfree, Alma was a cleaner until her retirement.
Her interests included gardening, drawing, dancing, walking, family, poems and nature.
Alma leaves her son Jack, daughter Carol, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 16, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020