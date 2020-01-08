Home

Alma Shimwell Eckington Mrs Alma Shimwell, of Eckington, Sheffield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 96.
A lifelong resident of Eckington, Alma was a retired assistant head cook.
She liked gardening, baking, holidays and was a devoted wife and mum.
Alma was predeceased by her husband Thomas Henry, she leaves a son Ashley.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 21, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.10am.
Donations to the National Association for the Deaf.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 8, 2020
