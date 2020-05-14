Home

Alwyn Cantrell Notice
Alwyn Roy Cantrell Tapton Alwyn Roy Cantrell of Tapton passed away peacefully at home on March 28th 2020. Alwyn served in the RAF and after the war he worked as a mechanic with Kennings, he then worked as a sales manager for Roy Smiths, Baskills and finally the Co-op before retiring at 60.
Alwyn loved his garden, decorating and D.I.Y.
He leaves his wife Margaret, daughter Judith, grandchildren James, Rachel and Jonathan and five great grandchildren.
A private cremation has taken place.
Funeral Directors :
Wettons Funeral Directors,
15 Ringwood Road,
Brimington,Chesterfield .
(01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
