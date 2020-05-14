|
Alwyn Roy Cantrell Tapton Alwyn Roy Cantrell of Tapton passed away peacefully at home on March 28th 2020. Alwyn served in the RAF and after the war he worked as a mechanic with Kennings, he then worked as a sales manager for Roy Smiths, Baskills and finally the Co-op before retiring at 60.
Alwyn loved his garden, decorating and D.I.Y.
He leaves his wife Margaret, daughter Judith, grandchildren James, Rachel and Jonathan and five great grandchildren.
A private cremation has taken place.
Funeral Directors :
Wettons Funeral Directors,
15 Ringwood Road,
Brimington,Chesterfield .
(01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020