Alwyn Westbury Notice
Mr Alwyn Westbury Pilsley Mr Alwyn Westbury, of Pilsley, Chesterfield, has passed away at Morton Grange, aged 59.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong resident of Pilsley, Alwyn worked in construction for the whole of his career.
He enjoyed maintaining and driving classic cars, spending time on his land, where he grew vegetables and cared for his animals.
Alwyn leaves his mother, a brother, two nephews and a niece.
The funeral service takes place on November 26, 2020, St Mary's Church, Pilsley, at 1.00pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
