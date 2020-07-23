|
Jardine Alys On Sunday 5th July
suddenly but peacefully at home aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving mother
of Susan and Philip, mother in law of
Brian and Karen a cherished nanna of Natalie, Matthew and Harriet,
a dearly loved great nanna of Ella, Isla,
Ettie & Ned and a dear sister of Lynn.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will take place on the 23rd July. Donations in memory of Alys for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place,
Matlock DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020