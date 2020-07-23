Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Alys Jardine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alys Jardine

Notice Condolences

Alys Jardine Notice
Jardine Alys On Sunday 5th July
suddenly but peacefully at home aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving mother
of Susan and Philip, mother in law of
Brian and Karen a cherished nanna of Natalie, Matthew and Harriet,
a dearly loved great nanna of Ella, Isla,
Ettie & Ned and a dear sister of Lynn.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral will take place on the 23rd July. Donations in memory of Alys for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place,
Matlock DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -