|
|
|
Mrs Amanda Jane Germany Chesterfield Mrs Amanda Jane Germany
of Johnstone Close, Chesterfield has passed away at home,
aged 49 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Amanda has been a lifelong local resident.
Amanda previously worked
as a Hairdresser.
Amanda enjoyed gardening, dancing, listening to music and spending time with her two children.
Amanda leaves behind her parents Geoff and Christine Coates and two children Brendan and Rihanna.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, Tel. (01246) 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020