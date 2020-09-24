|
Mr Andrew Giggal Chesterfield Mr Andrew Giggal, of Chesterfield, has passed away, aged 41 years.
Born in Great Yarmouth, Andrew has been a local resident
for 38 years.
Andrew worked as an Asset Manager at the Post Office.
He enjoyed computer games, lego and spending time with family.
Andrew leaves behind his Mum and Dad (Jane and Ian Giggal), twin sister Victoria Alcock, sister Sara-Lee, brother Keith, nephews, nieces and
many many friends.
Funeral Service at
Chesterfield Crematorium on
Friday 2nd October at 3.50pm.
Funeral Directors: Cop-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, tel. 01246 211041.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020