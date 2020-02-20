|
Mr Andrew Toon Sheffield Mr Andrew Charles Toon, of Sheffield, has passed away at home, aged 62.
Born in Mansfield and a resident of the Sheffield area for 35 years, Andrew was a Managing Director.
His interests included spending time with family and friends, holidays abroad, caravan at Whitby and driving his Jeep.
Andrew leaves his partner Tracey, sons James, William and Alexander, grandson Jack, step grandchildren Elsie, Beky and Aubrey.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium, on February 18, 2020.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020