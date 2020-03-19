Home

Mr Andrew Waller Elmton Lifelong local resident Mr Andrew Waller of Elmton passed away at home, aged 67.
Andrew was born in Killamarsh. He was a self employed joiner.
Andrew was interested in working, gardening, walking ,socialising and was a keen family man.
Andrew is survived by his wife Linda, sons Jamie and Mark, future daughter-in-law Rebecca, sister Barbara, brother-in-law Jamie, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 12.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
