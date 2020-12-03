Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Scott Siddall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Scott Siddall

Notice Condolences

Angela Scott Siddall Notice
Mrs Angela Scott Siddall Newbold Mrs Angela Scott Siddall, of Newbold, Chestefield, has passed away at home, aged 55, following a three year illness.
Born in Tupton and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Angela had various jobs over the years in catering and recycling.
She enjoyed her childhood and in later years holidays in Torquay with her husband, meeting friends at Newbold Club and days out.
Angela leaves her husband Steve, daughter Michelle, sons Thomas and Maurice, her twin Rose, many grandchildren and close friends.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 8, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -