Mrs Angela Scott Siddall Newbold Mrs Angela Scott Siddall, of Newbold, Chestefield, has passed away at home, aged 55, following a three year illness.
Born in Tupton and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Angela had various jobs over the years in catering and recycling.
She enjoyed her childhood and in later years holidays in Torquay with her husband, meeting friends at Newbold Club and days out.
Angela leaves her husband Steve, daughter Michelle, sons Thomas and Maurice, her twin Rose, many grandchildren and close friends.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 8, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020