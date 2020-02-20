|
Mrs Anita Clay Inkersall Mrs Anita Clay, Nita to her friends, of Inkersall, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Born at Sutton in Ashfield and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 50 years, Anita was formerly a confectioner at Sainsbury's until her retirement, at the age of 60.
Her interests included darts and dominoes, quizzing, cryptic crosswords, difficult Sudokos, nature, especially bird watching and walking.
Anita leaves her husband John, son Richard, daughter Jenny and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 25, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am. Family flowers only please.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020