Mrs Ann Marie Holbrook North Wingfield Mrs Ann Marie Holbrook of Lings Crescent, North Wingfield has passed away at home, aged 69 years.
Born in Renishaw, Ann has been a local resident for over 20 years.
Ann worked as a taxi operator for 20 years until her retirement.
Ann enjoyed playing bingo, crosswords, puzzles, going on holiday around Europe and UK with her husband and spending time with her family.
Ann leaves behind her husband David Holbrook, children John, Lisa, Ruth and Brian, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral to be held on 23rd July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm. Burial at Dark Lane Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020