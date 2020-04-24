Home

Anna Wilson Notice
Mrs Anna Wilson Holme Hall Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Anna Wilson of Holme Hall has passed away, aged 86.
Anna worked as a carer for people with learning disabilities for 25 years, she retired aged 58.
She was interested in history and animals and liked reading and music.
Anna leaves her two daughters Linda and Beverley.
The funeral service took place on April 20, 2020 at 12.30pm at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
