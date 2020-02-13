|
|
|
Anne Boylan Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident Anne Boylan, aged 94, sadly passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, following a period of illness.
She was the second daughter of Peter and Sarah Boylan.
After leaving the Tax Office, she worked as a nurse, a midwife and a Health Visitor. She was rational and calm in dealing with many emergencies. She always gave selflessly of her time.
She will be remembered as a loving sister by Mary Holian and a caring Aunt to her nephew and nieces.
As a result of her tireless work and sincere commitment to the community of the Annunciation Church, as a Sacristan and in arranging the Annual Diocesan Pilgrimages to Lourdes; she was awarded the Benemerenti Medal for her services to the Catholic Church by the Pope.
The Requiem Mass takes place on Thursday February 20, 2020, at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, 11am. Followed by interment at Spital Cemetery, mourners are invited to the Parish Hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers mourners are asked to make a donation to Ashgate Hospice.
A warm and thoughtful lady who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020