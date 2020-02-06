|
Mrs Anne Malkin Bolsover Mrs Anne Malkin, of Bolsover, has passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 81.
Born at Sheffield and a resident locally for 56 years, Anne was a shop assistant until her retirement.
Her interests included reading, crosswords, bowling and spending time with her family.
Anne was predeceased by her husband Roy, she leaves children Paul, Lesley and Diane, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020