Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Daynes Funeral Directors
1 Church Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 1JG
01246 278910
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Spencer

Notice Condolences

Anne Spencer Notice
Mrs Anne Spencer Chesterfield Mrs Anne Spencer, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Anne was a local resident all her life.
She worked as a librarian in the 1960's before becoming a full-time housewife. In later years she helped to run her husband Michael's private hire airport taxi service, before retiring in 2007.
Anne loved music and going to the theatre, she was an avid reader and loved doing quizzes, word games and the Sunday crossword.
She leaves behind husband Michael, son Robert, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Hannah and Thomas.

The funeral service will take place at St Thomas' Church, Brampton, on Wednesday 25th November 2020
at 11.30am.
Donations in memory of Anne for Ashgate Hospicecare, may be sent to Freeman Daynes Funeral Services, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 278910)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -