Mrs Anne Spencer Chesterfield Mrs Anne Spencer, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Anne was a local resident all her life.
She worked as a librarian in the 1960's before becoming a full-time housewife. In later years she helped to run her husband Michael's private hire airport taxi service, before retiring in 2007.
Anne loved music and going to the theatre, she was an avid reader and loved doing quizzes, word games and the Sunday crossword.
She leaves behind husband Michael, son Robert, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Hannah and Thomas.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas' Church, Brampton, on Wednesday 25th November 2020
at 11.30am.
Donations in memory of Anne for Ashgate Hospicecare, may be sent to Freeman Daynes Funeral Services, 1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 278910)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020