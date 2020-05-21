|
|
|
Mrs Annette Angus Clay Cross Mrs Annette Angus of Clay Cross has passed way at Hill House Care Home, aged 92.
Annette was born in Edinburgh and moved to Clay Cross five years ago to be near her family.
Annette was a Legal Secretary , she retired in 1987.
Annette was predeceased by her husband Victor. She is survived by son Colin and daughter Elaine.
The funeral Service takes place on May 22, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am. Immediate family only to attend. Please raise a glass to Annette's memory on the 22nd. Thank you to staff at Hill House Care Home who cared for Annette, especially at the end.
Funeral Directors:Central England Co-op Funeralcare,13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. (01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020