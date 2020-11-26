|
|
|
Mrs Annice Mary Cooper Holymoorside Mrs Annice Mary Cooper of Holymoorside has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Born in Ashover, Annice has
been a lifelong local resident.
From a very early age, Annice worked on the family farm, then Harrolds Furniture Shop. She was an Office Worker for the Police Force, finally a Secretary at Kennings Motor Group until the early 70's. She then retired to become a full time House Wife and Mum.
She enjoyed going on holidays,
listening to music, Whist, and was an avid animal lover.
Annice leaves behind her husband Don Cooper, son David Cooper and four grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 30th November at 1.15pm
at Ashover Parish Church,
followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, S42 7EU, 01246 566592
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020