Annie Elkington Notice
Mrs Annie Marion Elkington
(née Adams) Mrs Annie Marion Elkington of Woodstock Drive, Hasland has passed away at Brookholme Croft, aged 91 years.
Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, Annie has been a lifelong local resident.
Annie's first job was at Robinsons, she had several part time jobs afterwards but was a professional mother to five children.
Annie loved knitting and sewing, latterly spent lots of time with her late husband on coaching holidays and at their seaside caravans.
Annie was predeceased by her husband Norman. She leaves behind her children Norman, Peter, Ann and Jacky and was predeceased by daughter Tina. She also leaves nine grandchildren and one deceased and twelve
great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at
Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 11.30am.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
