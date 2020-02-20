Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Annie Fletcher Notice
Mrs Annie Fletcher Tibshelf Mrs Annie Elizabeth Fletcher of Holmlea Nursing Home, Tibshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield, Annie was a local resident for 68 years.
After leaving school at age 15 Annie went to work at Pleasley Mills, then onto Westcox in Clay Cross, ending her employment at Robinsons, Chesterfield.
She liked knitting, sewing, baking, reading, watching television especially snooker and football, and going to Miners Welfare to play bingo.
Annie was wife of the late Arthur Fletcher.
She leaves daughters Anne and Susan, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 2.30pm at North Wingfield Church.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandsons, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -