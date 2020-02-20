|
|
|
Mrs Annie Fletcher Tibshelf Mrs Annie Elizabeth Fletcher of Holmlea Nursing Home, Tibshelf has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Born in Chesterfield, Annie was a local resident for 68 years.
After leaving school at age 15 Annie went to work at Pleasley Mills, then onto Westcox in Clay Cross, ending her employment at Robinsons, Chesterfield.
She liked knitting, sewing, baking, reading, watching television especially snooker and football, and going to Miners Welfare to play bingo.
Annie was wife of the late Arthur Fletcher.
She leaves daughters Anne and Susan, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 2.30pm at North Wingfield Church.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandsons, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020