Annie Hunt Notice
HUNT Annie Pearson Late of Marsh Lane.
Entered into rest on the
5th of February 2020
at Clay Cross Community Hospital.
A much loved Mother to Ian
and Pauline. A beloved Mother in Law to Carole and Chris and an adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Reunited with her much loved
and missed Husband Roy.
Funeral Service to be held at Brimington Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired,
to Seahouses Lifeboat Station
C/o W.N. Allcock Funeral Services
7 Station Road, Eckington,
Sheffield S21 4FW
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
