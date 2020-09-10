|
|
|
Mrs Annie Stubbins Brimington Mrs Annie Stubbins, of Brimington, has passed away at home, aged 94 years.
Annie has been a lifelong local resident.
Annie worked at Robinsons during the war and was a Cook at Middlecroft School until her retirement.
She enjoyed knitting, going on holiday and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending Church.
Annie was predeceased by her husband Mervyn. She leaves behind her children Christine and Yvonne, four grandchildren Leigh, Tracey, Mark and Claire and nine great-grandchlildren.
Funeral service to be held at 11am at Staveley Methodist Church on Tuesday 15th September, followed by cremation at Brimington.
Special thank you to all the staff at the Spinney.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020