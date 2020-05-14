|
|
|
Major Anthony Moore Chesterfield Major Anthony Skerratt Moore (Retired), passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 29, 2020, aged 85.
Tony served in The Black Watch, The Royal Leicestershire Regiment and Royal Army Pay Corp.
Tony participated in Army lawn tennis and all things tennis, having played at Wimbledon at age 19 and qualifying as a Tennis coach later in life. Always a keen rugby player and fan, he enjoyed going to Leicester tigers with his son in law.
He lived a full, rich life as a devoted husband to his late wife Gerry, a loving father, gramps to four and a friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions, a cremation will be held in Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday May 15, 2020 at 1.30pm. No flowers thank you.
Donations to SSAFA -
https://anthonymoore.muchloved.com .
Funeral Directors : J E Nicholson Funeral Director, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020