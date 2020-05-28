|
Mr Anthony Michael Walker New Tupton Mr Anthony Michael Walker (known as Mick) of Dale Crescent, New Tupton, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
aged 76.
Born in Hollingwood, Chesterfield, Mick was a local resident for 52 years. He was a painter and decorator by trade, he finished his career working as night security at Matlock County Offices until his retirement.
Mick enjoyed gardening, holidays, music, reading, embroidery, model making, drawing, but most of all he was happiest spending time with his family and friends.
Mick leaves his wife Lilian Walker to whom he was married 56 years, he leaves his daughter Vicky and son in law Jason.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday June 2nd, 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
J R Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge,
1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield S42 5LF
Tel: 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020