Mr Anthony David Wildgoose Inkersall Mr Anthony David Wildgoose, of Inkersall, Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born in Chesterfield and lifelong local resident, spending 54 years in Inkersall and the last few years at Willows Care Home, Staveley. Anthony started his career as an apprentice mechanic at Portland Garage, Chesterfield, then worked at Coalite, Bolsover for 40 years, as their main mechanic.
In his earlier years he enjoyed shooting around Calow Green area, where he was brought up. He was a big race car enthusiast and enjoyed Formula One. A big family man he always put his wife and children first and will be sadly missed.
Anthony leaves his wife Maria, daughter Alice, sons Albert and Andrew, also seven grandchildren Jack, Laura, Jess, Tom, Ben, Isabel and Harry.
The funeral service takes place at Calow Church, November 6, 2020, at 12.30pm, followed by Staveley Cemtery, at 13.15hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020