Mr Archie Pointon Old Whittington Mr Archie Pointon, of Old Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away aged 70.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident,
Archie worked at Ireland Colliery, then worked for Gunstones until his
retirement in 2014.
He enjoyed going to the caravan and fishing.
Archie leaves his wife Pat, sons Neil and Matthew, granddaughter Lainey, three brothers and three sisters.
The funeral service takes place on
October 29, 2020, Chesterfield
Crematorium, at 3.50pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020