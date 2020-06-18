|
|
|
Mr Arthur Bingham Stretton Mr Arthur Bingham of Glenmore Main Road, Stretton, Derbyshire has passed away at home aged 83 years. Born in Sheffield, Arthur has been a local resident for over 70 years in Woolley Moor and Stretton.
Arthur was a joiner and builder until his retirement.
Arthur had a life time love of golf, snooker, darts and football.
He was a volunteer at YMCA / Brotherhood Snooker Centre for 45 years.
He was predeceased by
his partner Joan Green.
He leaves behind his daughters Mandy and Julie and son Gary, also sister Christine.
Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on the 18th June. Private family service.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020