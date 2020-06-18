Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bingham

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bingham Notice
Mr Arthur Bingham Stretton Mr Arthur Bingham of Glenmore Main Road, Stretton, Derbyshire has passed away at home aged 83 years. Born in Sheffield, Arthur has been a local resident for over 70 years in Woolley Moor and Stretton.
Arthur was a joiner and builder until his retirement.
Arthur had a life time love of golf, snooker, darts and football.
He was a volunteer at YMCA / Brotherhood Snooker Centre for 45 years.
He was predeceased by
his partner Joan Green.
He leaves behind his daughters Mandy and Julie and son Gary, also sister Christine.
Service at Chesterfield Crematorium on the 18th June. Private family service.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -