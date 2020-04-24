|
Mr Arthur Coope South Nornamton Mr Arthur Coope of South Normanton, Alfreton passed away peacefully at home on Friday 27th March 2020,
aged 86.
Born in South Normanton and lifelong resident, he worked as a miner until the mid 1980's.
Arthur enjoyed many activities over the years which included playing snooker and cards with his mates, gardening, his allotment, and wood carving. Many intricate walking sticks, love spoons and other wooden artefacts have been given to friends and family as a result. Latterly he enjoyed colouring while relaxing.
He will be fondly missed by his loving partner June and his family.
A quiet service took place on the April 9, 2020.
Any donations received will be sent to Prostate Cancer.
Funeral directors : Wilkinson Brothers,10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell,Alfreton, Derbyshire. (01773 811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020