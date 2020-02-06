Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Croft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Croft

Notice Condolences

Arthur Croft Notice
Mr Arthur Croft Walton Mr Arthur Croft, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born in Leigh, Lancashire and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 50 years, Arthur was a geography teacher in Chesterfield, until his retirement 38 years ago.
His interests included caravan holidays, walking and gardening.
Arthur leaves his wife Mary, son David, grandchildren Daniel and Matthew.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 13, 2020, St Mary's Church, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium, 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -