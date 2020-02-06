|
|
|
Mr Arthur Croft Walton Mr Arthur Croft, of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born in Leigh, Lancashire and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 50 years, Arthur was a geography teacher in Chesterfield, until his retirement 38 years ago.
His interests included caravan holidays, walking and gardening.
Arthur leaves his wife Mary, son David, grandchildren Daniel and Matthew.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 13, 2020, St Mary's Church, Chesterfield, at 2.30pm, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium, 3.30pm.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020