FELL Arthur Passed away on the
28th May 2020 aged 99 years.
Loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Lil) and dad of the late Margaret and her husband Ivan, Much loved dad to Elaine & Geoff, son in law Brian and daughter in law Pam, loving grandad
to Jill and Adina and great grandad to Alexandra and Ross, with cherished memories of extended family, James and Stuart, Clive, Holly and Jared,
Kim and Chris, Caroline and John.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Arthur's memory can
be sent to John Eastwood Hospice.
Further enquiries A Storer & Sons Funeral Somercotes 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
