Mr Arthur Greaves New Tupton Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Francis Arthur Greaves of New Tupton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 82.
He worked in the motor trade for many years , had a grit blasting and painting business for the last 30 years he was an industrial estate and property owner and manager.
Arthur enjoyed reading, country pursuits, walking travel around the UK and abroad, a skilled mechanic, loved large haulage vehicles , vintage cars and tractors. He loved good food and wine, socialising, was a member of the Rotary Club of West Ashfield for many years, enjoyed cooking and growing fruit and vegetables.
Arthur leaves his wife Sheila Greaves, daughter Carol Wheatcroft and two grandsons.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 18 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020