Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvids "Harry" Skila

Arvids "Harry" Skila Notice
Mr "Harry" Arvids Skila Staveley Mr "Harry" Arvids Skila, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 97.
Born in Liepaja, Latvia and a resident in this country for 73 years, Harry was a miner for 36 years, until his retirement in 1983.
In retirement he enjoyed a love for the great outdoors, including woodcraft, wreath making, gardening and upcycling. In later years he enjoyed a reunion with his brother after 55 years of separation following WW2.
Harry leaves his wife Mary, son Michael, daughter Ann, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 17, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 272535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
