Mr "Harry" Arvids Skila Staveley Mr "Harry" Arvids Skila, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 97.
Born in Liepaja, Latvia and a resident in this country for 73 years, Harry was a miner for 36 years, until his retirement in 1983.
In retirement he enjoyed a love for the great outdoors, including woodcraft, wreath making, gardening and upcycling. In later years he enjoyed a reunion with his brother after 55 years of separation following WW2.
Harry leaves his wife Mary, son Michael, daughter Ann, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 17, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 272535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020