Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Bradley

Notice Condolences

Audrey Bradley Notice
Mrs Audrey Bradley Clay Cross Lifelong local resident Mrs Audrey Bradley has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Audrey worked at pop factory Hardy & Martin after leaving school, after having her children did decorating and cleaning.
Her hobbies included bingo, word search, she loved soaps and going to lunch club for her dinner.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Dennis Victor Bradley and son Victor. She is survived by daughters Lorraine, Patricia and Ann, son Derek, 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 31, 2020 at Salvation Army, Clay Cross at 1.00pm, burial at Boythorpe Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -