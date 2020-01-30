|
Mrs Audrey Bradley Clay Cross Lifelong local resident Mrs Audrey Bradley has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Audrey worked at pop factory Hardy & Martin after leaving school, after having her children did decorating and cleaning.
Her hobbies included bingo, word search, she loved soaps and going to lunch club for her dinner.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Dennis Victor Bradley and son Victor. She is survived by daughters Lorraine, Patricia and Ann, son Derek, 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 31, 2020 at Salvation Army, Clay Cross at 1.00pm, burial at Boythorpe Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020