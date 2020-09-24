|
Mrs Audrey Davidson Chesterfield Mrs Audrey Davidson of Chesterfield has passed away at Riverdale Care Home,
aged 89 years.
Born in Richmond, North Yorkshire, Audrey has been a local resident for 65 years.
Audrey was a devoted mother.
She was a member of the Dronfield Ladies Club, she enjoyed baking and looking after her family.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband John George Davidson and son Philip. She leaves behind her children Dee and Adrian and four grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 1st October 2020 at 11.30am at Dronfield Parish Church.
Funeral Director: Alfred Dunham and Son ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, S18 2GL
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020